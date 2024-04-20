iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

