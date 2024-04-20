iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 778.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $82,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,912. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

