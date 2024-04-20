J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 283.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,057 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,440,000 after buying an additional 334,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IQLT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.62. 2,100,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,873. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.