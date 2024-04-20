J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.56.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $354.66. 2,929,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.70 and its 200 day moving average is $297.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

