J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 29,537,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,263,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

