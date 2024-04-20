J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,044. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.86. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

