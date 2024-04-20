Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.73

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 151.63 ($1.89). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 62,328 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Les Thomas bought 10,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,407.57). Company insiders own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Featured Stories

