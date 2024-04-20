Jet Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131,443.59 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $131,443.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,885.15 or 1.00010265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010905 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00102173 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00209138 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,019.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

