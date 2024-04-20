John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 16,500 Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPC opened at $13.28 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

