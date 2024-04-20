Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 3,237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,970. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

