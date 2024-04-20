Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 52,088 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,679,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

