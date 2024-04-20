Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,857,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $173.58. 1,847,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

