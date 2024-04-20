Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after buying an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 291,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,291. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

