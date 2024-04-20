Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

