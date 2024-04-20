Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of Davis Select International ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

