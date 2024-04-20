Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $34.20 during trading hours on Friday. 4,774,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,626. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

