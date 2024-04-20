Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

