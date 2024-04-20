Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,714,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 370,028 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 484,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

