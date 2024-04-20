Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises about 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $200.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,075. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

