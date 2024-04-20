Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $20.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,456.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,571. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,483.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,444.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,272.43 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.