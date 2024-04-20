Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 942,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,051,000 after purchasing an additional 206,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.28 and a 200-day moving average of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

