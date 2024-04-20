Kava (KAVA) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $783.87 million and $18.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

