Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.61). Approximately 76,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,152,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.61).

Kin and Carta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £224.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.37.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

