Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Atkore worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

