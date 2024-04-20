Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE KTB opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

