Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 128,125 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,162 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,009,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 2,029,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,722. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

