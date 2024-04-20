Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. 2,263,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,513. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

