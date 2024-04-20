Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 33,213 shares changing hands.

Lakehouse Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.

Lakehouse Company Profile

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

