Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 290,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.