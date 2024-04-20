Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 18,625 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.