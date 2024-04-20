Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.92. 1,518,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

