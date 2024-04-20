Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.