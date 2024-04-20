Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,468. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

