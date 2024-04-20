Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 466 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

