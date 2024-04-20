Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

