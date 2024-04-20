Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. 10,497,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

