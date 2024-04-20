Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.34. 572,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,523. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.93 and a 200 day moving average of $570.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

