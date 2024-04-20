Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 186,197 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,197 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 1.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 509,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

