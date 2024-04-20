Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,815,000 after buying an additional 1,790,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,964,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

