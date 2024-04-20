Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $200,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.79.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.29. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.