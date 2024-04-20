Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading Up 2.5%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. 1,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

