Litecoin Cash Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1,313.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,545,247 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,529,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00576711 USD and is down -22.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
