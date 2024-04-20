Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.
