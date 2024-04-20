Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.00. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.