Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$2.90. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 3,260 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.65, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.