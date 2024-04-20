MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.33. MTN Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 46,195 shares.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

