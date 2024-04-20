Naples Money Management LLC Buys Shares of 585 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. City State Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

