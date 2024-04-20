Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,701.92 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,701.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00088376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012987 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

