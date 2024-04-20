NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $340.06 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.44 billion and approximately $340.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00009273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,867,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,237,109 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

