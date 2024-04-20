Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Down 9.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $55.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.